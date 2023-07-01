First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Hawaiian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,446,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,909,000 after purchasing an additional 305,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,187,000 after purchasing an additional 917,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,511,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 222,186 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.