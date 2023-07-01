First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 677.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in First Solar by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in First Solar by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.12.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $190.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.55. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.42 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

