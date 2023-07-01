First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $654.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $53.16.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

