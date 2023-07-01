Five Oceans Advisors Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 75,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.