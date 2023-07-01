Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 978 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average of $158.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

