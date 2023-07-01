Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $26.10 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 40,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 132,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %

JPM stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.