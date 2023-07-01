Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 310.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

