GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $3,052,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,610,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Insulet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,930 shares of company stock worth $4,665,319 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $288.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.53 and its 200 day moving average is $299.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $208.54 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

