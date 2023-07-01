GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 73,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

