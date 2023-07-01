GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $76,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

NYSE FAF opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

