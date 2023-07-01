GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $95,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

EFA stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.