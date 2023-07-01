GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,381,000 after purchasing an additional 414,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

Southern Copper Price Performance

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

