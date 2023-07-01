GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after buying an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $192.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.09. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $193.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

