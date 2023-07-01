GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $133.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $931.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.39.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.