GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $56.53 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.