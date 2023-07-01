GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,358 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $328,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.