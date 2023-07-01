GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,621 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.09%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

