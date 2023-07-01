GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,547 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSU. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 734.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 29.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.