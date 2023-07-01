GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 5,348 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

