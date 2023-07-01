GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,194,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,112,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3,140.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 138,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 134,009 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $68.17.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

