GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

TSN opened at $51.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

