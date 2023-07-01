GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $48.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 387.11%.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.