Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GGG opened at $86.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

