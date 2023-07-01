Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,562 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $22,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 67,146 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 351,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

