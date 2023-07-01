Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 430797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $21,223,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2,527.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 440,205 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $13,143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after acquiring an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $11,405,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

