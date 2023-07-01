Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.36 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

