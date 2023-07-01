Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 246 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 137,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 47.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 39,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average is $103.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

