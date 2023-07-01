Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,720 shares of company stock valued at $88,212. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HMN stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -507.69%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

