IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5,362.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,296,000 after buying an additional 594,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 201,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.1 %

IDACORP stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

