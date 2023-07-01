Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $21,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.58. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,910 shares of company stock valued at $842,394 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

