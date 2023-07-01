Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Sells 37,005 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $633,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 280,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.93. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRDO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.