Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells 11,002 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $415,765.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,093.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $399,518.93.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $326,649.38.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV opened at $38.92 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DV. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.