Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells 60,705 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

