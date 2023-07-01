Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells 60,705 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pinterest Price Performance
NYSE PINS opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.78 and a beta of 0.99.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
Featured Articles
