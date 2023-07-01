Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,604 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after acquiring an additional 649,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,926,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,878,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 901,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $77.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

