iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,643 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

