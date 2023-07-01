iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $21,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,523,609,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

INTF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $970.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

