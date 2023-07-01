iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

