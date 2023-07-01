Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $33.18 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

