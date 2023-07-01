Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
