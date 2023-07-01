JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 345,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

