JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 132,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.9% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.1% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

