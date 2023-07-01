JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 183.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,352 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $478,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $24,949,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

