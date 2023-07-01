KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Shares of KKR opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.