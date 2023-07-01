Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $21,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $241.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

