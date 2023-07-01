Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

