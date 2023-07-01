Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,944 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after acquiring an additional 421,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.02 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

