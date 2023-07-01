Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

