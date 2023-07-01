Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $10.35 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

