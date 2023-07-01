Mizuho Lowers Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $42.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.3 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at $106,902,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,007.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,672,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,902,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 727.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.