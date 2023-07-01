MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

